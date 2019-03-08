Search

Advanced search

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

PUBLISHED: 08:17 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 03 September 2019

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

A pile of debris lay outside Newington Green chicken shop this morning, after a fire ravaged the takeaway in the early hours.

Debris outside Chicken Express in Newington Green, where there was a fire in the early hours Picture: Harry TaylorDebris outside Chicken Express in Newington Green, where there was a fire in the early hours Picture: Harry Taylor

London Fire Brigade confirmed they were called to Chicken Express at 2.07am. The fire damaged a large part of the inside of the property. LFB investigators are at the scene this morning working out the cause of the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

A cordon is in place on part of the pavement.

Were you there, or did you see what happened? Contact the newsdesk at harry.taylor@archant.co.uk

Debris outside Chicken Express in Newington Green, where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry TaylorDebris outside Chicken Express in Newington Green, where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

This story is being updated.

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Chance to see new plans for new Whittington mental health hospital

Drawings of the new mental health hospital for Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust at the Whittington Hospital. Picture: C&I NHS Trust

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Arsenal’s Little is five-star for Scotland

Kim Little in action for Scotland (pic Andrew Milligan/PA)

Angel Canal Festival 2019: ‘Brilliant’ community celebration returns to City Road Basin

Angel Canal Festival 2019. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists