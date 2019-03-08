Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

A pile of debris lay outside Newington Green chicken shop this morning, after a fire ravaged the takeaway in the early hours.

Debris outside Chicken Express in Newington Green, where there was a fire in the early hours Picture: Harry Taylor Debris outside Chicken Express in Newington Green, where there was a fire in the early hours Picture: Harry Taylor

London Fire Brigade confirmed they were called to Chicken Express at 2.07am. The fire damaged a large part of the inside of the property. LFB investigators are at the scene this morning working out the cause of the blaze.

A cordon is in place on part of the pavement.

Were you there, or did you see what happened? Contact the newsdesk at harry.taylor@archant.co.uk

This story is being updated.