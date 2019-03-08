Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours
PUBLISHED: 08:17 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 03 September 2019
A pile of debris lay outside Newington Green chicken shop this morning, after a fire ravaged the takeaway in the early hours.
Debris outside Chicken Express in Newington Green, where there was a fire in the early hours Picture: Harry Taylor
London Fire Brigade confirmed they were called to Chicken Express at 2.07am. The fire damaged a large part of the inside of the property. LFB investigators are at the scene this morning working out the cause of the blaze.
A cordon is in place on part of the pavement.
This story is being updated.