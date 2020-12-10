Twenty residents rescued from fire in Islington block of flats

Published: 10:57 AM December 10, 2020

There was a fire in a block of flats in Goswell Road. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rushed to a blaze in a 20-storey block of flats in Islington this week.

At about 7.50pm on December 8, 35 firefighters were called to Goswell Road because a five-room flat on the seventh floor was on fire.

They rescued 20 residents from the building, no one was injured and the flames were under control by 9pm.

Station officer Alex Strand, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters arrived quickly at the scene, implemented our high-rise procedure and worked hard to put out the fire in the flat. Thankfully, the fire was prevented from spreading to neighbouring flats.

“Residents were reassured by fire crews to evacuate their properties whilst we tackled the blaze.

"They were able to return to their homes after the fire was tackled.”

Engines from Islington, Euston, Soho, Holloway and Kentish Town attended the scene.

The London Fire Brigade and Met Police are investigating the case of the blaze.