Firefighter tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

About 80 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in Clerkenwell Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called to Kensons News and Wine just after 6.10am and say most of the shop is alight. There are also flats above the shop.

You may also want to watch:

Rosebery Avenue to Farringdon Road is closed while the blaze is dealt with. The cause is not yet known.

Station Manager Paul Eastland is at the scene. He said: "There is a lot of visible smoke coming from the fire so residents and local businesses are advised to keep their windows shut."

Crews from Soho, Shoreditch, Islington, Dowgate, Whitechapel, Lambeth, Euston and Paddington are at the scene.