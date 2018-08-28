Search

Firefighters brave Oakley Road flat blaze

PUBLISHED: 16:46 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 04 February 2019

There was a fire in Oakley Road this afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters tackled a blazing flat in Oakley Road on Saturday

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at about 1.30pm to reports of a burning third floor maisonette flat – the fire was extinguished by 3.17pm.

No one was hurt but a woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and shock.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire Road in Islington [...]

“Fire crews from Shoreditch, Stoke Newington, Euston and Bethnal Green fire stations attended the scene.”

