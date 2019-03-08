'I thought it might blow up': Firefighters extinguish smouldering sign outside Newington Green business

Firefighters on the scene in Green Lanes. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Firefighter broke down a door to extinguish the smoke "pouring" from behind a Newington Green shop sign this afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene in Green Lanes. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

The London Fire Brigade are still at the scene outside Turkish baklava patisserie Antepliler and cordons are in place either side of the Green Lanes shop.

The Brigade are investigating how the fire started.

Dell Sigh lives a few buildings down but his smoke alarm still went off and he could smell burning from his flat.

Firefighters at the scene in Green Lanes. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

He told the Gazette: "It was unbelievable, I thought that sign might even blow up the smoke was so bad. It took them about 20 minutes just to break down the door."

Ahmet Ustunsurmeli, whose owned the business since 1993, said: "They think it [the fire] started behind the sign but the investigation team is here."

Begum Tezcan, who works at the shop, added: "We were sitting inside. We made breakfast and it was smoking everywhere, after I'm calling [the Brigade]."

Micha Blue, who lives above in a flat above the store, said her flat "filled up with smoke" from the sign.