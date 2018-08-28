Firefighters rescue neighbours from flaming Holloway flat

There was a flat fire in Holbrooke Court last night. Pictrure: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters led neighbours and young children to safety after a Holloway flat went up in flames last night.

The London Fire Brigade [LFB] was called to reports of a blazing ground floor flat, in Holbrooke Court, off Pankhurst Road, at about 11pm.

Two fire engines and 10 firefighters from Holloway and Kentish Town attended the scene, extinguishing flames caused by a light bulb igniting a quilt.

“Half of a ground floor flat was damaged by fire,” said an LFB spokesperson.

“Three women left the flat before the arrival of the Brigade and they were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Firefighters led two women and two infants to safety from the second floor via an external staircase.”

Firefighters reminded people to “store items carefully and away from electrical sources”.