Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Firefighters rescue neighbours from flaming Holloway flat

PUBLISHED: 12:09 16 January 2019

There was a flat fire in Holbrooke Court last night. Pictrure: Google Maps

There was a flat fire in Holbrooke Court last night. Pictrure: Google Maps

Archant

Firefighters led neighbours and young children to safety after a Holloway flat went up in flames last night.

The London Fire Brigade [LFB] was called to reports of a blazing ground floor flat, in Holbrooke Court, off Pankhurst Road, at about 11pm.

Two fire engines and 10 firefighters from Holloway and Kentish Town attended the scene, extinguishing flames caused by a light bulb igniting a quilt.

“Half of a ground floor flat was damaged by fire,” said an LFB spokesperson.

“Three women left the flat before the arrival of the Brigade and they were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Firefighters led two women and two infants to safety from the second floor via an external staircase.”

Firefighters reminded people to “store items carefully and away from electrical sources”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

Jason Cronin was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for killing an 83-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal legend and U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg on ‘humble’ Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Marcus Thuram and Conor Coady

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Firefighters rescue neighbours from flaming Holloway flat

There was a flat fire in Holbrooke Court last night. Pictrure: Google Maps

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists