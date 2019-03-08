Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackle blazing flat in Holloway Road

PUBLISHED: 14:24 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 11 September 2019

LFB Fire engine

LFB Fire engine

Archant

Some 40 firefighters are tackling a blazing flat in Holloway Road.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has sent six engines to a terraced house, which has been converted into flats, where a four-room unit on the ground floor is alight.

Holloway Road is shut both directions between Fortnam Road and Tollington Way, Transport for London has confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

The Brigade's 999 control officers have received at least 13 calls about this incident.

LFB was called at 1.07pm. Fire crews from Islington, Hornsey. Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and Kentish Town fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Islington Police tweeted: "A large section of Holloway Road has been closed due to a LFB incident. Please avoid the area if possible."

Were you in the burning flat? Can you see what's happening? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email pictures to lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Highbury woman’s leg amputated to end ‘agony’ of rare nerve condition CRPS – and now she’s dreaming of a Paralympics Games appearance

Helena Stone in hospital after coming out of surgery to have a leg amputated. Picture: Helena Stone

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Farringdon Station attack: Man punches women in chest on Thameslink train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Farringdon Station. Picture: Supplied

Cyclist who was hit by lorry in Old Street will swim English Channel with paramedic who saved her life

Victoria Lebrec, who lost a leg when she was hit by a truck in 2014. Picture: Victoria Lebrec

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Highbury woman’s leg amputated to end ‘agony’ of rare nerve condition CRPS – and now she’s dreaming of a Paralympics Games appearance

Helena Stone in hospital after coming out of surgery to have a leg amputated. Picture: Helena Stone

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Farringdon Station attack: Man punches women in chest on Thameslink train

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an assault on a woman at Farringdon Station. Picture: Supplied

Cyclist who was hit by lorry in Old Street will swim English Channel with paramedic who saved her life

Victoria Lebrec, who lost a leg when she was hit by a truck in 2014. Picture: Victoria Lebrec

Triplets jailed for firearm offences after Islington accomplices found with Uzi sub-machine gun and loaded pistol

Sub-machine gun. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cricket: Finn focusing on positives for Middlesex

Steven Finn of Middlesex warms up (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Firefighters tackle blazing flat in Holloway Road

LFB Fire engine

Vandals trash much-loved Sunnyside Community Gardens in Hornsey Rise

Damaged plants

Streets Fest 2019: Party atmosphere as people access essential services at Finsbury Park homeless festival

Graham Morley. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cricket: Bowlers dominate Middlesex-Durham clash at Lord’s

Steven Finn in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists