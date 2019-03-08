Firefighters tackle blazing flat in Holloway Road

Some 40 firefighters are tackling a blazing flat in Holloway Road.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has sent six engines to a terraced house, which has been converted into flats, where a four-room unit on the ground floor is alight.

Holloway Road is shut both directions between Fortnam Road and Tollington Way, Transport for London has confirmed.

The Brigade's 999 control officers have received at least 13 calls about this incident.

LFB was called at 1.07pm. Fire crews from Islington, Hornsey. Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and Kentish Town fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Islington Police tweeted: "A large section of Holloway Road has been closed due to a LFB incident. Please avoid the area if possible."

