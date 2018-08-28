Search

Fish Central boss ‘embodied Islington’s community spirit’ by offering homeless man job

PUBLISHED: 08:33 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 07 February 2019

George Hussein at Fish Central

George Hussein at Fish Central

Dieter Perry

An Old Street restaurateur offered a homeless man living in a tent in Stockwell a job after hearing about his situation on the radio.

George Hussein, who has run Fish Central in King Square, Finsbury, for the past 50 years, was listening to Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC) last week when Carlos, who didn’t give his last name, called in to explain how he recently became homeless.

Carlos, who moved to Britain from Portugal in 2001, had been working as a mechanic until his contract expired. He ran out of savings in three weeks and was forced to start sleeping rough in Stockwell.

After George called in to offer him a job, Carlos said: “I’m so happy my friend. Thank you, that’s amazing.

“People like me don’t need to be judged. It’s beautiful that someone saw a person in a bad position and they helped that person.”

Cllr Troy Gallagher (Lab, Bunhill) said: “George [has] embodied Islington’s community spirit with their offer to employ Carlos.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone, and we have all seen the dramatic rise in homelessness since 2010, as Tory austerity and welfare reforms have left people without anywhere to turn.

“In these difficult times, I’m so proud that George [has] stepped forward to offer employment to Carlos to work at Fish Central - It really demonstrates what a wonderful welcoming borough Islington is.”

