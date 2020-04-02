Search

Five arrests after police crackdown on county lines drug dealing between Hackney and Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:55 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 02 April 2020

Cash seized by police in county lines operation. Picture: Met Police

Cash seized by police in county lines operation. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police arrested five people on Wednesday morning in relation to a drug line run from Hackney to Norwich.

Nine addresses were raided in Hackney, Islington, Tottenham, Enfield and Ilford.

Five people were arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and a large amount of cash was seized.

The investigation, code-named Operation Clovet, started in early 2019 after officers received information that that gang members in Hackney were running a county line to Norwich, and using vulnerable adults and children to do so.

The Met and Norfolk police worked together to take down the drug line.

Detective Insp Dave Williams, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “Violence and county drug lines are inextricably linked and this causes untold misery for families affected and the wider community.

“My officers have been out to nine addresses and arrested gang members who we know are running a county lines route out to Norwich often using vulnerable young children to do their bidding whilst they profit from the illicit funds and use extreme levels of violence to protect their drugs markets.”

