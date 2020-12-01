Five Arsenal players shortlisted for first ever UEFA Women’s team of the year

Published: 2:06 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:50 PM December 7, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Five Arsenal Women players have been shortlisted for the first-ever UEFA Women’s team of the year for 2020.

Leah Williamson, Kim Little, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema have all made the fifty player shortlist for this new addition from UEFA.

The nominees are proposed by the UEFA editorial team before being validated by the Technical Observer panel on the basis of their performances in UEFA competitions and domestic competitions within UEFA member associations from January to December 2020.

Miedema was the top goalscorer in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Women’s Super League scoring 10 in the Champions League and 16 in the WSL.

She already has 10 goals in the 2020-21 season breaking the WSL goalscoring record in the process.

Williamson has already beaten her assist record from 2019-20 as she claimed her third assist of the campaign against Spurs after assisting goals against Reading and Tottenham once again in Women’s Super League

The young defender was voted the Arsenal Women’s Supporters’ Club player of the year and was ever present, starting all 15 Super League matches as the Gunners finished third last season.

Last season she played 1,286 minutes and was the most used player in the league which shows her importance to the team, this season has been no different as she has started every game for the Gunners.

Danielle van de Donk netted five goals in the WSL last season but really flourished on the Champions League season as she scored 3 goals in 5 matches for Joe Montemurro’s side.

This season so far the Netherlands international has scored one goal and has one assist so far scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion and assisting in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Captain Kim Little has found the net four times in five Champions League games last season scoring against Fiorentina and Slavia Prague before the Gunners eventually got knocked out against Paris Saint-Germain.

She also scored five league goals in 2019-20 and so far in 2020-21 she has scored two goals in four matches but has been injured with a hamstring injury for most of the season so far scoring against Reading and West Ham.

Roord has started the 2020-21 season on magnificent form as she hit consecutive hat-tricks against Reading and West Ham in the Gunners opening two fixtures.

She was also named the Women’s Super League player of the month for September after her rapid start to the campaign bettering her goalscoring campaign from the whole of the 2019-20 campaign.

Voting is open on uefa.com for the very first Women’s team of the year.