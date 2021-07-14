Five things to do in Islington at the weekend

Published: 1:48 PM July 14, 2021

The weather forecast is looking good this weekend in Islington, with temperatures reaching 28C on Sunday. There are plenty of things to do in Islington, from shopping at its local markets, wandering along the canal or taking in some art.

Go shopping in Camden Passage

Picturesque Camden Passage is hidden down a traffic free, cobbled back street, just off Upper Street. Since the 1950s the pedestrian-only street has ranked alongside Portobello, Kensington Church Street and Spitalfields as one of London’s leading antique locations.

More recently it has diversified with many new shops, boutiques, restaurants, cafes and market stalls.

You can find fashionable contemporary clothing, modern designer jewellery, Japanese art prints, handmade chocolates, specialist delicatessens and a fishmonger alongside the world famous specialist antique, silver ware, vintage clothing and retro shops which provide the backdrop for market stalls selling affordable collectables, ephemera, vintage clothes and objets d’art.

Take a walk along the canal

Regent’s Canal runs through the heart of Islington and is a beautiful spot to while away a sunny day. Visiting the Regent’s Canal is like stepping into a hidden world. You might finds crowds having barbecues and drinking along the waterway, or you can relax in one of the cafés along the stretch, and see the colourful narrowboats go by.

The only section you can't walk along is where a tunnel runs from Caledonian Road to Colebrooke Row in St Peter's. It is 878m long and there is no towpath inside, so only boats can traverse it.

Buy fresh UK produce at the farmer's market

Islington Farmers’ Market in Angel was the first farmers’ market in London when it launched in 1999, and remains the go-to place for fresh, seasonal produce.

Open between Penton Street and Baron Street in Chapel Market every Sunday from 10am to 2pm, you can buy everything from flowers and cakes to fresh pasta and fruit and veg.

Favourites include Perry Court Farm fruit and vegetables and Nigels’ Lettuce and Lovage range of salads, plants and herbs, Chegworth Valleys’ range of apple juice and fruit, seasonal cut flowers from Grange Nursery, plus fresh pasta, milk and cream, cakes and bread, organic and free range meat, poultry and eggs and seasonal fish. Not all stalls attend weekly.



Watch a film at the cinema

The single-screen cinema in Upper Street, Screen On The Green, overlooks Islington Green and is over 100 years old. It is screening two films this weekend.

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. The 12A rated film starring Scarlett Johansson is screening at 5.15pm and 8.15pm on Saturday and 10.15am, 1.30pm and 4.50pm on Sunday.

Nowhere Special follows a 35-year-old window cleaner, John, played by James Norton, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son after the child's mother left them soon after giving birth. It's rated 12A and is running at noon on Saturday and 8.15pm on Sunday.

View some Italian art at the Estorick Collection

The gallery in Canonbury Square is the only one in London dedicated to 20th-century Italian art.

The Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art opened in 1998 in a Grade II listed Georgian town house, and was originally restored with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Its collection focuses on Futurist works from artists such as Giorgio Morandi and Giacomo Balla, and also has Modigliani portraits and Marini sculptures on show.

This summer until September 26 the gallery is running an exhibition by French post-war painter Olivier Debré. The show was selected by Michael Estorick, chair of the Estorick Trustees, and son of Eric and Salome Estorick, whose renowned collection of Modern Italian Art is housed in the museum. This is the first major show of the artist's work in the UK in 44 years, bringing together 30 oils and works on paper, including 16 of Debré’s large-scale paintings.