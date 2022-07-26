Two led to safety after blaze breaks out in Clerkenwell flats
Published: 3:13 PM July 26, 2022
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Two people were led to safety after a blaze broke out in a block of flats in Clerkenwell on Tuesday (July 27).
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the fire in Myddelton Square just after 11am.
A man and woman left before the LFB arrived, and firefighters led another man and woman to safety via an internal staircase.
Fire chiefs are now investigating the cause of the fire.
A small part of the lower ground floor communal area was damaged by the fire.
About 25 firefighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour-and-a-half.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Crews from Islington, Euston and Soho fire stations were at the scene.