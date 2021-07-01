Cause of Archway flat fire remains a mystery
Published: 1:40 PM July 1, 2021
A woman suffered smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out in a three-storey block of flats in Archway.
Part of the first floor flat in Sussex Way was damaged by the fire that started at about 3.30pm.
Four fire engines and 25 fire fighters took an hour-and-a-half to bring it under control.
The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined, according to London Fire Brigade investigators.
One woman left the flat before fire crews arrived, and was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation by the London Ambulance Service.
Fire fighters from Islington, Hornsey and Kentish Town fire stations were at the scene.
