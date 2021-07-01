News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Cause of Archway flat fire remains a mystery 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:40 PM July 1, 2021   
Sussex Way in Islington where the fire broke out in a flat

Sussex Way in Islington where the fire broke out in a flat - Credit: Google

A woman suffered smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out in a three-storey block of flats in Archway. 

Part of the first floor flat in Sussex Way was damaged by the fire that started at about 3.30pm. 

Four fire engines and 25 fire fighters took an hour-and-a-half to bring it under control.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined, according to London Fire Brigade investigators. 

One woman left the flat before fire crews arrived, and was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation by the London Ambulance Service.

You may also want to watch:

Fire fighters from Islington, Hornsey and Kentish Town fire stations were at the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kamal Nuur: Two men charged with Cally murder
  2. 2 Emirates Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for second Pfizer jabs
  3. 3 Seven top Islington restaurants classed amongst the best in the UK
  1. 4 Nearly 9,000 get Covid-19 jab at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium
  2. 5 Physics body unveils plans to turn former Cally Road bar into AI hub
  3. 6 Boy, 16, charged with murder of Romario Opia in Islington
  4. 7 Gap stores in north London to close as retailer goes online-only
  5. 8 £2m revamp proposed for Barnard Park in Islington
  6. 9 Letter: E-scooter rules
  7. 10 Upper Street flat attack: Man, 58, stabbed in neck and back  
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The entrance of Finsbury Park near to Manor House Gate, close to where the victim reported having been attacked

Finsbury Park sex assault: Man arrested on suspicion of rape

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Gordon Ramsay, who is opening a branch of his Street Burger brand in Upper Street

Launch date for Gordon Ramsay's Upper Street burger chain

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sheila Hancock has been criticised for "victim-blaming" after a rape allegation in Finsbury Park

Crime

Councillor denies victim-blaming after Finsbury Park rape report

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon