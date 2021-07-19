News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Call for fly-tipping action after stats for London revealed

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 5:12 PM July 19, 2021   
Mabley Green, destroyed by fly tipping, photo Damian Rafferty

Mabley Green, destroyed by fly tipping, photo Damian Rafferty - Credit: Archant

Hackney has seen a 10 per cent reduction in fly tipping in the last year, while Islington has one of the lowest rates of any London borough, according to new data. 
 
Hackney still has more fly tipping than most boroughs, ranking twelfth out of 33, with more than 12,000 recorded incidents in 2019/20. 
 
Islington came in thirty-second with 1,762 fly tipping incidents. Only Kingston-Upon-Thames recorded fewer. 
 
But trade union GMB, the union for refuse and street cleaning workers who analysed the data, has called on government and local councils to be more proactive against fly tipping. 
 
The rate for London increased 11 per cent last year, making it the highest in the UK. 
 
Both Islington and Hackney had a below-average number of actions against fly tipping.  
 
GMB London says actions can range from warning letters and fixed penalty notices through to prosecutions. 
 
They called for investment in accessible recycling and waste facilities and a clamp down on fly tipping with harsher penalties and surveillance. 
 
“Some councils have a poor record on this which encourages an attitude of impunity,” a spokesman commented. 
 
“A uniform policy, confiscating the vehicles of cowboy builders and fly tippers would send the right message.” 
 

Islington News
Hackney News

