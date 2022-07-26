Fire at 'suspected cannabis factory' in Finsbury Park
- Credit: Google
About 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a shop being used as a "suspected cannabis factory" in Finsbury Park on Monday (July 25).
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the shop with flats above in Fonthill Road just after 8pm.
Crews using four engines had the blaze under control by 9.15pm.
An extractor vent at roof level was destroyed by fire and part of a three-roomed flat on the third floor was also damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and the Met Police.
There were no reports of injuries.
A spokesperson for the LFB said cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.
Most Read
- 1 Man tasered after reported gunshot and arson in Junction Road
- 2 Finsbury Park man due in court charged with pub murder
- 3 Plan to stop cars crossing Camden Passage and add more outdoor seating
- 4 Islington council made £600k last year from driving fines on single road
- 5 Islington extends Blue Badge LTN exemption to family and carers
- 6 Man stabbed after fight at Nag's Head Centre
- 7 Archway school improves to receive 'good' rating in latest Ofsted report
- 8 ‘Delusional’ Highgate stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy for five years
- 9 Have Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals been rising in July?
- 10 ‘Flower man of Islington’: Tony Eastlake murder trial set back two months
"They're often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings," they said.
"Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.
"It's important that people know the key signs and inform the police so that they can act swiftly to prevent these dangerous fires from happening."