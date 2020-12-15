Food bank in Islington to spread Christmas cheer with extra provisions

Published: 6:15 PM December 15, 2020

King's Cross Church's food bank, in St Saviour's, is expected a rise in demand over the holidays. - Credit: Emma Kenny

A food bank organised by King's Cross Church (KXC) is to hand out Christmas hampers of wine, chocolates, board games and essential items over the festive period.

Operating out of and in partnership with St Saviour’s Church since the beginning of the first lockdown, the food bank usually delivers non-perishable foods each week to individuals, couples and families.

King's Cross Church's food bank, in St Saviour's, is to hand out Christmas hampers this December. - Credit: Emma Kenny

KXC says it expects a rise in demand over the holidays.

The food bank is preparing additional provisions for households affected by pandemic-related hardships on top of the extra costs of the Christmas period in a bid to spread extra festive cheer.

Established at the beginning of the first lockdown, the KXC food bank has 36 volunteers in total - 19 of which deliver the food packages by bike.

King's Cross Church (KXC) is to hand out Christmas hampers this December. - Credit: Emma Kenny

Recent analysis released by Trussell Trust forecasted a 60 per cent increase in food parcels needed across the UK from October to December this year, with six parcels given out every minute.

Food bank manager at KXC, Zach Gain, and his team seem confident, however, in the help available in the community during this time: “We have enough funding, food and volunteers to not hold back with generosity.”

