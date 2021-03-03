WATCH: Get involved with UK's inaugural Food Waste Action Week 2021

Video

Published: 6:02 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 6:18 PM March 3, 2021

The inaugural Food Waste Action Week has launched around the country and partnered with an app based in Hackney.

Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) has created the event to eradicate food wastage and raise awareness of its environmental consequences.

The charity is collaborating with a number of partners on the event, including an app called Too Good To Go, which is registered to Curtain Road in Hackney but operates all over London.

Islington Council has also encouraged people to take part in a food waste challenge for the chance to win prizes - share food-saving hacks, leftover recipes, tips and tricks using the hashtag #FoodWasteActionChallenge and tagging @lfhw_uk and @islingtonlife on Instagram and Twitter or @LoveFoodHateWasteCommunity and @RecyclingIslington on Facebook to be entered.

It started on March 1 and is ongoing until March 7.



