News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

FoodCycle Canonbury needs volunteers to keep going

Logo Icon

George Hayes

Published: 2:26 PM February 15, 2022
Volunteers from left are Maria Giorda and Yining Su

Volunteers Maria Giorda and Yining Su - Credit: Archant

The Canonbury branch of charity FoodCycle is desperate for volunteers to combat hunger, homelessness and loneliness in London.
 
The organisation, which provides free meals from produce that would otherwise have gone to waste, is set to begin a recruitment drive this month. 

FoodCycle is keen on hiring retirees, who currently make up only 3 per cent of the workforce, at a time of rising living costs in an already expensive city.

Anne Fleissig, a retiree who works at FoodCycle Canonbury, said: “It helps me so much to be with people that are lonely and feel like you are contributing something.”
 
Fleissig, a volunteer since 2016, said she unwittingly gave instructions to a former Ottolenghi restaurant chef.

She added: “I didn’t find out until the end, by which time I’d been bossing him around for hours. So now I always ask people what their experience level is!”
 
Last year the charity’s volunteers in London cooked 129,948 meals using more than 52,000 tonnes of food.

For more information, visit www.foodcycle.org.uk/
 

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watches his shot go wide against Everton, in his last appearance for the club

Arsenal have stability, long-term plan thanks to Arteta

Adam Perry

Author Picture Icon
Little Simz receives the award for Best New Artist with her mum during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London

London Live News

Islington's Little Simz crowned best new artist at Brit Awards

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1

London Live News

6 best kebab shops in north London as voted by locals

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Seven men were arrested over reports of castrations being broadcast live online from Finsbury Park

London Live News

Seven arrested after reports of castrations being broadcast live online

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon