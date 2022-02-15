FoodCycle Canonbury needs volunteers to keep going

The Canonbury branch of charity FoodCycle is desperate for volunteers to combat hunger, homelessness and loneliness in London.



The organisation, which provides free meals from produce that would otherwise have gone to waste, is set to begin a recruitment drive this month.

FoodCycle is keen on hiring retirees, who currently make up only 3 per cent of the workforce, at a time of rising living costs in an already expensive city.

Anne Fleissig, a retiree who works at FoodCycle Canonbury, said: “It helps me so much to be with people that are lonely and feel like you are contributing something.”



Fleissig, a volunteer since 2016, said she unwittingly gave instructions to a former Ottolenghi restaurant chef.

She added: “I didn’t find out until the end, by which time I’d been bossing him around for hours. So now I always ask people what their experience level is!”



Last year the charity’s volunteers in London cooked 129,948 meals using more than 52,000 tonnes of food.

For more information, visit www.foodcycle.org.uk/

