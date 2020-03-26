Coronavirus death: Former St Aloysius’ College pupil who lived in Kentish Town dies of suspected Covid-19

A former pupil at St Aloysius’ College who lived in Kentish Town has reportedly died after contracting coronavirus (Covid-19).

Adam Sullivan, 28, died on Tuesday (March 24).

Friends and family have paid tribute to Adam on social media, some saying he had a chest infection a few weeks before he is thought to have caught coronavirus.

Public Health England figures from 9am on Wednesday, report 70 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Islington, while there are 85 cases in Hackney and City of London, 76 in Haringey and 71 in Camden.

In total, there have been 9,529 confirmed cases and 465 people have died.

A family member told this newspaper: “I’m going to put this message out there to all you young people who think you’re invincible, think you’re bullet proof and think ‘yeah, I’m not going to get sick’ – you’re idiots. You’re stupid. Use your brain, stop killing people. People seriously do need to listen to the government, they seriously do, because this virus killed Adam, please don’t let it take another life.”

Boris Johnson has said everyone should stay at home and only leave the house to get for essentials like food and medicine, or to exercise one per day.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, such as a high temperature on a new continuos cough, you must stay inside for at least seven days.

On Monday the prime minister said: “You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home. You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine – and you should do this as little as you can,” he said.

“If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

When people do go outside they must stay two meters away from anyone not in their household, and everyone should wash their hands regularly.

You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

