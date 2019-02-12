Search

Fossil Free Islington urges council to declare climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 12:16 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 06 March 2019

Fossil Free Islington protestors call on council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Fossil Free Islington

Archant

Eco-activists are urging Islington Council to declare a climate emergency and commit to slashing the borough’s greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2030.

Campaigners from Fossil Free Islington launched their new petition, highlighting key concerns around air quality, transport, energy sources and more, outside the town hall on Thursday, February 28.

St Mary Magdalene Academy student, Nathalie Sowden, then presented another petition at full council, which calling on the local authority to show solidity with pupils planning to strikes in March and the coming months.

Naomi Pratt, a member of Fossil Free Islington and Islington North Labour Environment Officer, said:‘Mobilisation towards a zero-carbon borough, with everyone taking part, is an opportunity to strengthen our community and reduce inequality - it can create new jobs, improve people’s health and well-being, bring down energy bills, make our green spaces richer and our streets safer.”

You can view the climate emergency petition here. And the youth strike petition here.

