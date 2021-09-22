News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Appeal to find four children missing from north London with father and grandmother

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:38 AM September 22, 2021   
Missing Jackman children

Missing Jackman children - Credit: Met Police

Police have appealed for help to find four children who have gone missing with their father and grandmother.

The siblings, aged between two and 11, were last seen a week ago on September 16 leaving an address in Islington.

Detectives believe Tyler Jackman, 11, Zeah Jackman, seven, Marley Jackman, six, and two-year-old Zinayah Jackman are with their father Zion Jackman and their grandmother Una Dolan.

Una Nolan and Zion Jackman 

Una Nolan and Zion Jackman - Credit: Met Police

The family has links to Essex and the West Midlands.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: “It is absolutely crucial that we ensure the welfare of these young children.

“If you have seen them since their disappearance or know of their current whereabouts it is imperative that you come forward and tell my investigation team.

“My key priority is guaranteeing the safety of the children. Robust action will be taken if we become aware of any person intentionally assisting or facilitating their continued disappearance.

“I would encourage any person who wishes to come forward anonymously to do so. I can assure you that all information provided will be immediately followed up.”

Zion Jackman

Zion Jackman - Credit: Met Police

Anyone who sees the children should call 999, and anyone with other information on where they are can call police on 101, or the Missing People charity on 116000, giving the reference number 21MIS027940.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

