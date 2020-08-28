More through-routes to be blocked as fourth People Friendly Streets area announced

Part of the affected area in Canonbury West.Picture: Google Maps Archant

Another People Friendly Streets area is all set to be installed in Islington.

Just two days after revealing its third low traffic neighbourhood in Clerkenwell Green, Islington Council has revealed Canonbury West is the fourth area to see traffic-curbing measures, including bollards and enforcement cameras, on through-routes.

Work to install traffic filters on Canonbury Place, Alwyne Road, Clephane Road and Ramsey Walk will start on September 7.

The affected Clerkenwell Green area - which includes the connecting road to Aylesbury Street, on Sans Walk, and on Corporation Row at the junctions with Clerkenwell Close and Woodbridge Street - will also be put in place from September 7.

These measures have been introduced as part of 18-month Experimental Traffic Orders to make the borough better for pedestrians and cyclists as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “We are listening to local people’s concerns about Islington’s streets.

“We know it is vital that we act now to create People Friendly Streets to make it easier and safer to walk, cycle and use wheelchairs and buggies.

“Our People Friendly Streets make it easier for local people to walk and cycle around the borough, whilst helping to avoid a spike in motor vehicle use as we come out of lockdown and creating more space for safe social distancing.”

The changes have proved controversial, with multiple protests having taken place outside Islington Town Hall.

Demonstrators have concerns around accessibility for elderly or disabled people, the knock-on effect on congestion to nearby roads and potentially elongated response times for the emergency services.

Residents are also not exempt from the rules - but the council has stressed all roads will be accessible via other entrances.

A consultation with residents on the schemes will take place next year, a year after they have already been enforced, but a forum for comments is open in the meantime at https://islingtonpeoplefriendlystreets.commonplace.is/

So far, the site has received more than 4,500 comments.

The first low traffic neighbourhood was in St Peter’s and the second in Canonbury East.

Further People Friendly Streets neighbourhoods are set to be introduced in Highbury, Clerkenwell, Nags Head and St Mary’s Church areas by the autumn.