‘Big Bike Revival’ will see free bike checks in Islington Square

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 September 2020

Jeremy Ford. Picture: Department for Transport

Jeremy Ford. Picture: Department for Transport

Department for Transport

A cycling enthusiast who repaired his neighbours’ bikes during the coronavirus lockdown is running free repair workshops at Islington Square for the next two weekends.

Jeremy Ford has already repaired 320 bikes and raised over £15,000 through donations for the Qhubeka cycling charity, for which he is UK trustee and director. It provides bikes to women and children in South Africa,

Now he is taking part in the Department of Transport’s and Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival, which encourages people to take up or return to cycling.

Jeremy, will be in the square off Upper Street on October 3 and 10 from 11am to 5pm to carry out 30-minute safety check services, and minor bike repairs like sorting out loose brakes, jumping gears or flat tyres.

Jeremy said: “At Qhubeka we understand how the bicycle can change lives for our recipients across Africa. It is amazing to witness Islington residents experiencing a little of this during these challenging times. People are realising that bicycles can truly change lives.”

