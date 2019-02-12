Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lennox House: Free dementia awareness event in Finsbury Park home

PUBLISHED: 13:38 19 February 2019

Failed: Lennox House care home in Durham Road. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Failed: Lennox House care home in Durham Road. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Archant

A Finsbury Park care home is hosting a free event for families and professionals caring for people living with dementia on today (Thurs).

The community can attend the Understanding Dementia event at Lennox House, in Durham Road, from 2pm-4pm.

Dementia specialist Amanda Bell will educate people about the condition, and there will also be a chance to ask questions and look around the home run by provider Care UK, which was recently ranked “requires improvement” by the independent health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

Home manager, Ana Tudorache ,said: “The aim of the event is to help people discover positive approaches to caring for loved ones and to support them to lead independent and fulfilled lives.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people of Islington for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

The four-storey home provides full time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short term respite care.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two injured after car crashes into Archway shop

A car collided with Archway Estate agents in Junction Road this morning. Picture: @LPADVA

Axe-wielding moped bandits who terrorised Islington and Camden convicted

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

EXCLUSIVE Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg: Starlet striker Eddie Nketiah is ‘ready’ to play against Borisov

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Campaign to fly ‘Arsenal John’ home after ‘devastating’ injuries in Crete collision

John Buckle needs specialist care after a car accident in Crete. Picture: Carol Forde

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington district crash to Trophy defeat against Camden

Islington on the attack against Camden (Pic: Michael MacNeill)

Islington Council urged to stop outsourcing health checks for housing applicants after torture survivor deemed ‘not vulnerable’

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington youth election sees three new representatives take office

Member of Youth Parliament Abubakar Finiin, Young Mayor Lydia Banjo and Deputy Young Mayor Arkan Ali Akiil. Picture: Keith Emmitt

Lennox House: Free dementia awareness event in Finsbury Park home

Failed: Lennox House care home in Durham Road. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Isaacs celebrates fifth straight win after beating Saunders on points

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists