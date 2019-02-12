Lennox House: Free dementia awareness event in Finsbury Park home

A Finsbury Park care home is hosting a free event for families and professionals caring for people living with dementia on today (Thurs).

The community can attend the Understanding Dementia event at Lennox House, in Durham Road, from 2pm-4pm.

Dementia specialist Amanda Bell will educate people about the condition, and there will also be a chance to ask questions and look around the home run by provider Care UK, which was recently ranked “requires improvement” by the independent health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

Home manager, Ana Tudorache ,said: “The aim of the event is to help people discover positive approaches to caring for loved ones and to support them to lead independent and fulfilled lives.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people of Islington for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

The four-storey home provides full time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short term respite care.