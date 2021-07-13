Published: 4:49 PM July 13, 2021

Free swimming lessons are on offer for children in Islington this summer - Credit: PA

Hundreds of free swimming lessons are available for children and families in Islington’s pools this summer.

The lessons are being provided by Islington Council and GLL for under-threes accompanied by an adult, children aged from four to 16, and for families to learn to swim and enjoy the pool in family lessons.

Tyron Fuller, from GLL, said: “It’s been a challenging year, with so many of our children and families losing out on the opportunity to learn to swim and enjoy our local pools due to the pandemic.

"But now we have the opportunity to make up for lost time and there has never been a better time to start learning to swim.

“Combining the importance of water safety, with fun activities, our lessons offer a great way to get active and stay safe this summer.”

All council pools in Islington – from Archway Leisure Centre, Cally Pool and Gym, Highbury Pool and Ironmonger Row Baths – are taking part.

Spaces are limited. For more information and to book, email summer.lessons@gll.org.