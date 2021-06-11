Vote: Should all restrictions be eased from June 21?

Published: 11:54 AM June 11, 2021

The crowds will be smaller and more socially distanced, but England fans can still watch the Three Lions at Bar & Beyond in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Archant

Boris Johnson is facing a tough call this week on whether to postpone a final easing of lockdown restrictions.

The government has previously hailed June 21 as the point when the UK allows mass groups to meet for the first time in 14 months. The road map would allow night clubs to fully open and an end to restrictions on weddings.

But despite 77 per cent of the UK population now having had at least one vaccine, the 'delta' Covid variant has led to a surge in positive cases. In the past week, 44,000 tested positive - a 63 per cent rise from the week before.

We are asking for your thoughts on whether 'Freedom Day' should go ahead, or if restrictions should remain for longer.

Take part in our survey below.

