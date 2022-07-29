News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette

Shops and flats in Holloway evacuated over gas leak

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:26 PM July 29, 2022
The London Fire Brigade was called to a gas leak in Holloway Road

The London Fire Brigade was called to a gas leak in Holloway Road - Credit: PA

About 15 people were evacuated from a range of shops and flats in Holloway on Thursday night (July 28) because of a gas leak.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Holloway Road just after 8.30pm, and a leak that was coming from an external gas pipe was isolated.

Firefighters carried out a sweep of the premises and nearby properties to check for any elevated readings of chemical substances, but found none. 

A  25-metre cordon was put in place until the incident was considered over for fire fighters, two hours later.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews using two fire engines from Kentish Town and Holloway fire stations and two fire rescue units from Euston and Bethnal Green fire stations attended the scene.

