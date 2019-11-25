Search

General Election 2019: Brexit Party candidate for Islington North hopes to oust Jeremy Corbyn

PUBLISHED: 14:10 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 25 November 2019

Islington North Brexit Party candidate Yosef David. Picture: Supplied

Islington North Brexit Party candidate Yosef David. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The Brexit Party's general election candidate for Islington North says he's the "foot soldier of peaceful revolution" and can beat Jeremy Corbyn.

Yosef David says Labour's association with Antisemitism and Mr Corbyn's "ludicrous" Brexit position means he could cause an upset come polling day on December 12.

The social worker faces an uphill task because 75 per cent of Islington's electorate voted remain in 2016 referendum.

Mr David was due to stand in Hendon, but was reassigned to Islington North because the Brexit Party have agreed not to contest the 317 seats won by the Tories in 2017.

He said: "I want to my candidacy to empower those with no voice.

"I believe strongly in pluralism and the equal treatment of all people. Islington is a constituency of great financial disparity and I intend to advocate for all. "Whether you live in a detached house or a high rise, I want to be the candidate that truly listens to your concerns."

