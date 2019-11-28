General Election 2019: Join us for Islington South & Finsbury election hustings

Islington Gazette hustings for Islington South and Finsbury in St Mary's Church. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

The Islington South & Finsbury election hopefuls will debate at St Mary's Church in Upper Street on Tuesday.

Emily Thornberry (Labour), Jason Charalambous (Conservative), Kate Pothlingam (Lib Dems), Talia Hussain (Greens) and Paddy Hannam (Brexit Party) will all go head-to-head in a bid to win your vote.

Incoming Gazette editor André Langlois will chair the panel, where candidates will answer your pre-submitted questions on areas such as the NHS, Brexit, housing, crime, education, Universal Credit and more.

We'll then open it up to questions from the floor.

"It's really exciting to be involved in this event," said André. "Political discourse has never had such a high profile, and it's vital that the public get the chance to question the candidates chasing their votes."

Stop shouting at the telly and come question the candidates.

You can get your free tickets here.

Doors will open at 6.45pm and we ask that everyone be seated by 7.15pm. The event will run from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Please email questions on the aforementioned topics to lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk or tweet @islingtongztte.