Tollington Road wheelie bin death: Man charged with preventing lawful and decent burial of Erik San-Fillipo

A man has appeared in court charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a Erik San-Fillippo - who was found dead inside wheelie bin in Holloway on Saturday

Gerardo Rossi, 52, of Tollington Road, was arrested and charged with this offence yesterday.

Rossi, an Italian national, appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court today and was remanded in custody. He will appear at court on June 14.

Mr San-Filippo, 23, was identified by police yesterday. Detectives are treating his cause of death as unexplained.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling CID on 07827872423 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.