Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tollington Road wheelie bin death: Man charged with preventing lawful and decent burial of Erik San-Fillipo

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 17 May 2019

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a Erik San-Fillippo - who was found dead inside wheelie bin in Holloway on Saturday

Gerardo Rossi, 52, of Tollington Road, was arrested and charged with this offence yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

Rossi, an Italian national, appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court today and was remanded in custody. He will appear at court on June 14.

Mr San-Filippo, 23, was identified by police yesterday. Detectives are treating his cause of death as unexplained.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling CID on 07827872423 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teenager in hospital after Cathcart Hill knife attack

A teenager was stabbed in Cathcart Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teenager in hospital after Cathcart Hill knife attack

A teenager was stabbed in Cathcart Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police name man found dead in Holloway wheelie bin as Erik San-Filippo

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Highgate positive despite losing opener to ‘strong’ Enfield

The new cricket season is underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tollington Road wheelie bin death: Man charged with preventing lawful and decent burial of Erik San-Fillipo

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Finsbury Park robbery: ‘Unknown substance squirted in face’ of victim during Ambler Road attack

Ambler Road. Picture: Google Maps

Dog owners hit out at mess left by visitors to Highbury Fields

The mess at Highbury Fields after the bank holiday sunshine. Picture: Beatrice Sayers

Cricket: Simpson keeps Middlesex in contention

Middlesex's John Simpson (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists