Search

Advanced search

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

PUBLISHED: 13:28 14 October 2019

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Archant

A Holloway man has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, after Erik San-Filippo was found dead in a bin in May.

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: SuppliedErik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Gerardo Rossi, 52, of Tollington Road, was arrested and charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body on May 16, to which he pleaded not guilty.

But he admitted perverting the course of justice at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, and will be sentenced there on November 7.

You may also want to watch:

Mr San-Filippo, 23, was found inside a wheelie bin near the Waitrose carpark in Tollington Road on May 11.

An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive but a second test revealed Mr San-Filippo died from a drug overdose.

An inquest into his death will take place at St Pancras Coroner's Court on November 8.

Mr San-Filippo, an Italian national, reportedly lived in Montopoli Valdarno, in the province of Pisa, Tuscany, before moving to London a few months before he died.

Most Read

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail calls out Islington Council over failure to provide any Eid celebrations

Cllr Rakhia Ismail. Picture: Islington Council

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Gazette letters: Climate change and barbecues in Highbury Fields

Colourful graffiti name checks Greta Thunberg and XR. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Most Read

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail calls out Islington Council over failure to provide any Eid celebrations

Cllr Rakhia Ismail. Picture: Islington Council

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Gazette letters: Climate change and barbecues in Highbury Fields

Colourful graffiti name checks Greta Thunberg and XR. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski: ‘Most people don’t realise how lonely hearing loss can be’

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski bring his one-man comedy musical to Islington this month. Picture: Supplied

Excited England getting ready for Australia says George

England's Jamie George (left) during a training session

Opinion: Child friendly borough project begins

Ilford Youth Council's Kishna Sharma is excited about the Child Friendly Borough initiative.

Gazette letters: Climate change and barbecues in Highbury Fields

Colourful graffiti name checks Greta Thunberg and XR. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists