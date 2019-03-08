Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A Holloway man has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, after Erik San-Filippo was found dead in a bin in May.

Gerardo Rossi, 52, of Tollington Road, was arrested and charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body on May 16, to which he pleaded not guilty.

But he admitted perverting the course of justice at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, and will be sentenced there on November 7.

Mr San-Filippo, 23, was found inside a wheelie bin near the Waitrose carpark in Tollington Road on May 11.

An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive but a second test revealed Mr San-Filippo died from a drug overdose.

An inquest into his death will take place at St Pancras Coroner's Court on November 8.

Mr San-Filippo, an Italian national, reportedly lived in Montopoli Valdarno, in the province of Pisa, Tuscany, before moving to London a few months before he died.