'Get Islington Reading': Famous authors launch literacy project

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:23 PM March 1, 2021   
Authors Sita Brahmachari and Tom McLaughlin are set to host online events for Islington pupils to mark World Book Day - Credit: Get Islington Reading

School children are being invited to events hosted by the authors Sita Brahmachari and Tom McLaughlin this week to mark a new initiative called Get Islington Reading.

The National Literacy Trust, Reading Agency and Islington Council are working together to encourage literacy among nine- to 14-year-olds in the three-year project, which is funded by the Charity of Sir Richard Whittington.

It aims to inspire young people to continue reading in the transition between primary and secondary school, when reading for pleasure can drop off.  

Get Islington Reading will launch on Thursday (March 4), to coincide with World Book Day.

Artichoke Hearts author Sita Brahmachari and Tom McLaughlin, who wrote The Accidental Prime Minister, are hosting events this week along with performance poet Paul Lyall and Small Island author Andrea Levy.

Sita said: “Islington is a very special place for me in real life and in my fictional stories for young people.

"I have been working in Islington and inspired by children, educators and librarians in the borough since I began writing novels 10 years ago.

"In fact many years before, when working in community theatre, I was a regular visitor to Islington schools."

