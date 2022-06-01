News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Get your spring Covid-19 booster at Finsbury Park Mosque

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:39 AM June 1, 2022
A file image of Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A file image of Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Residents of north central London can receive a Covid-19 spring booster jab at Finsbury Park Mosque. 

The vaccination clinics are taking place on Monday, June 6, from 6-8pm at 7 – 11 St. Thomas’s Road. They will be run by vaccinators from University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust who will also be available to answer questions and provide advice.

Mohammed Kozbar, chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque, said: “Beyond providing religious and spiritual support and guidance to those we serve, we also take pride in our civic duties, recognising our role in supporting the whole community which is why I’m delighted we’re able to host these vaccination clinics over the coming days.

“It’s a small but important part of the support we have provided including sharing accurate information about vaccination and signposting people to where they can get jabbed.

“There is consensus about the need to sustain the vaccination drive and so I would like to commend the clinical teams, local people, community organisations and leaders who have joined forces to support this worthy outreach and encourage everyone who is eligible for the Spring booster to visit one of the clinics to get jabbed. Everyone, from all communities and backgrounds, is invited.”

