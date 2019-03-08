Gillespie Park 2019: Annual apple appreciation event returning to Islington Ecology Centre this weekend

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve Bainbridge Archant

An annual shindig celebrating Britain's vast variety of apples is returning to Gillespie Park on Sunday.

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve Bainbridge Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve Bainbridge

Everyone's invited to the free Gillespie Park Apple Day, which will run from noon to 4pm at Islington Ecology Centre.

There will be 27 different types of heritage apples from Brogdale National Fruit Collection to sample on the day, plus live music, stalls and games for kids.

People can try apple tasting and juicing, then buy their own heritage treats from the Sunday Cafe in the Eco Centre.

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture: Steve Bainbridge Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Pat Tuson, from Friends of Gillespie Park, told the Gazette: "It's a really fun day out. Everybody enjoys it. It's about sustainability - our climate is perfect for apple growing."

She added: "You'll be amazed at hoe many varieties of apples there are, come along to Gillespie Park on apple day and enjoy them."

Friends of Gillespie Park and Islington Ecology Centre have organised the event.