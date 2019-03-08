Search

Advanced search

Gillespie Park 2019: Annual apple appreciation event returning to Islington Ecology Centre this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:30 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 07 October 2019

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve Bainbridge

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve Bainbridge

Archant

An annual shindig celebrating Britain's vast variety of apples is returning to Gillespie Park on Sunday.

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve BainbridgeGillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve Bainbridge

Everyone's invited to the free Gillespie Park Apple Day, which will run from noon to 4pm at Islington Ecology Centre.

There will be 27 different types of heritage apples from Brogdale National Fruit Collection to sample on the day, plus live music, stalls and games for kids.

You may also want to watch:

People can try apple tasting and juicing, then buy their own heritage treats from the Sunday Cafe in the Eco Centre.

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture: Steve BainbridgeGillespie Park Apple Day. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Pat Tuson, from Friends of Gillespie Park, told the Gazette: "It's a really fun day out. Everybody enjoys it. It's about sustainability - our climate is perfect for apple growing."

She added: "You'll be amazed at hoe many varieties of apples there are, come along to Gillespie Park on apple day and enjoy them."

Friends of Gillespie Park and Islington Ecology Centre have organised the event.

Most Read

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Police raid alleged brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

London Ambulance Service vehicle collides with woman in Upper Street

Upper Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Police raid alleged brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

London Ambulance Service vehicle collides with woman in Upper Street

Upper Street. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Gillespie Park 2019: Annual apple appreciation event returning to Islington Ecology Centre this weekend

Gillespie Park Apple Day. Picture : Steve Bainbridge

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Luiz delighted to score first Arsenal goal as defender hails spirit in Bournemouth win

Arsenal's David Luiz celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Tim Goode/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists