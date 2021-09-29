Published: 12:52 PM September 29, 2021

Gladys Boomer celebrates her 100th Birthday with a party at St Anne's care home in Durham Road, Islington, on 25.09.21 - Credit: Polly Hancock

A grandmother who has lived in Islington her whole life described her 100th birthday party as "the most amazing day she'd had in years".

Gladys Boomer attended York Road School, leaving when she was 14-years-old, and worked as a tailor for C&A making clothes for women and children just before the Second World War broke out.

Throughout the last century she has lived in Medina Road, Isledon Road and The Chestnuts at Highbury Barn, and after the death of her husband Ernest in 2009, she now lives at St Anne's nursing home in Durham Road, Holloway.

Her carer Beth Gate told the Gazette: "Gladys told me that she didn't ever really want to live this long as she felt she'd had her time and all her friends had already gone by.

"When I suggested a special party for her 100th she said she didn't want a fuss, but that's Gladys all over.

"She never complains and never wants to give any of us carers any trouble.

"She's sweet and quiet and likes to sit by the window in the lounge."

Gladys said her family might be busy but decided on the party anyway.

On the morning of her birthday her two carers gave her a dress they had bought for her "which made her smile", according to Beth.

"Later in the day wearing her new dress and sitting in place at the head of the table which was all set for the party, she looked around and suddenly saw her son appear, followed by all her family, some of whom she hadn't seen for years, she burst into tears of pure joy," she added.

After kissing them all and reading her telegram from the Queen, Gladys apparently "looked happier than she has in ages".

Gladys Boomer celebrates her 100th Birthday with a party at St Anne's care home in Durham Road, Islington, on 25.09.21. Attended by four generations of Boomers including son Fred, daughter-in-law Georgina, grandchildren Debbie and Wendy and great grandchildren Charlotte (17), James (15), Daniel (19), and Matthew (16). Also there to celebrate were Nurse Prisca Kiiza (in pink) and carer Catherine Decker (in blue) - Credit: Polly Hancock

"She proudly showed off her new dress pointing out its bow around her waist, and she kept calling me over and thanking me for the best and most amazing day she'd had in years," said Beth.

"I asked her if she was glad we went ahead with her party after all and she said she wouldn't have missed it for the world and it couldn't get any better than this.

Gladys Boomer celebrates her 100th Birthday with a party at St Anne's care home in Durham Road, Islington, on 25.09.21 - Credit: Polly Hancock

"When Gladys went to bed she told me: 'I never imagined I'd ever get here but I'm very glad I did now'.

"I said I hoped I looked as good as she did when I get to her age and she said, 'Well then, don't drink, don't smoke and don't frown. Surround yourself with family and happy people and you will'. I guess that's her secret to a long life."