Published: 9:29 AM June 24, 2021

Gordon Ramsay, who is opening a branch of his Street Burger brand in Upper Street - Credit: PA

Gordon Ramsay's latest Street Burger restaurant is opening in Upper Street tomorrow (June 25).

The Hell's Kitchen chef has taken on the former Byron burger site which closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

It is the fifth branch of the chain to open since Street Burger's debut in St Paul's in December.

The brand has also occupied former Byron burger sites in Charing Cross Road and Kensington High Street, as well as two other venues in Covent Garden and Woking.

A meat, vegetarian or vegan burger, fries and unlimited soft drinks will set you back £15.

Ramsay, who is known for his bluntness and fiery temper, has plans to open 10 new restaurants in the UK by the end of the summer as part of his plans to create a "billion dollar dining proposition".

Gordon Ramsey Street Burger looks set to open in Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois



