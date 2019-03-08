Families with prams would struggle to escape through 'narrow' door at Goswell Road block in emergency, mother claims

A neighbour has complained of a 'narrow' door at her Goswell Road block of flats. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Goswell Road mother fears families with prams will struggle to escape through a "narrow" door at their block of flats in Goswell Road if there's an emergency.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman is calling on Notting Hill Genesis to install a wider door at the Goswell Road block and to tackle a "disgusting" rodent problem.

You may also want to watch:

The housing association is "looking at options to improve access through the main door" and is "carrying out treatment" to kill the mice.

The woman told the Gazette: "There's a door you can't get in and out of. [Notting Hill Genesis] are going on about fire regulations and have put in a door that's narrower than the original, a few months ago. There was a fire in the block in 2017 and it gutted out a whole flat. It isn't safe. If there is lots of people running down on to the street, panicking and that's a narrow door it's just going to cause a problem. If you have a pram you can't get out in an emergency."

A Notting Hill Genesis spokesperson said: "We're sorry to hear about these issues. We want our residents to enjoy living in our homes and we act as quickly as possible to rectify problems once we are made aware of them."