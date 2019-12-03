The Angel taped off by police over 'unattended bag'
PUBLISHED: 15:35 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 03 December 2019
Archant
Police locked down Goswell Road and evacuated buildings while they investigated an "unattended bag".
But the Met has now confirmed it is "non-suspicious" and Goswell Road has reopened.
Islington Police tweeted: "Police cordons were in place due to an unattended bag on a bus in Goswell Road #Islington reported at around 2.30pm. This security alert has now been cleared and is non-suspicious."
