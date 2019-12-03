Search

Advanced search

The Angel taped off by police over 'unattended bag'

PUBLISHED: 15:35 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 03 December 2019

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Archant

Police locked down Goswell Road and evacuated buildings while they investigated an "unattended bag".

You may also want to watch:

But the Met has now confirmed it is "non-suspicious" and Goswell Road has reopened.

Islington Police tweeted: "Police cordons were in place due to an unattended bag on a bus in Goswell Road #Islington reported at around 2.30pm. This security alert has now been cleared and is non-suspicious."

Have you been evacuated? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244.

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist and pedestrian were in collision in Highbury Corner. Picture: Mark Lyminster

The Angel taped off by police over ‘unattended bag’

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Latest plans for Archway Campus scheme fail to impress neighbours

An artist's impression of how the site could look. Picture: Peabody

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cyclist collides with pedestrian in Highbury Corner

A cyclist and pedestrian were in collision in Highbury Corner. Picture: Mark Lyminster

The Angel taped off by police over ‘unattended bag’

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Latest plans for Archway Campus scheme fail to impress neighbours

An artist's impression of how the site could look. Picture: Peabody

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Darts: Canty steers Kennedy’s to key win

The Robert Peel team face the camera

The Angel taped off by police over ‘unattended bag’

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux

Take One, Leave One: Project offering warm clothing to homeless people returns to Exmouth Market

The coat rack set up as part of the Take One, Leave One project in Exmouth Market.

Camden and Islington awards honour businesses, charities and schools doing most to tackle the climate crisis

The Islington winners at the Camden and Islington Sustainability Awards. Picture: Justin Thomas

TfL confirms safety improvement work at dangerous junctions along Holloway Road

The crossing on Palmer Place where the street meets Holloway Road. Picture: Alistair Pegg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists