The Angel taped off by police over 'unattended bag'

Police at the scene in Goswell Road. Picture: @anna_michaux Archant

Police locked down Goswell Road and evacuated buildings while they investigated an "unattended bag".

But the Met has now confirmed it is "non-suspicious" and Goswell Road has reopened.

Islington Police tweeted: "Police cordons were in place due to an unattended bag on a bus in Goswell Road #Islington reported at around 2.30pm. This security alert has now been cleared and is non-suspicious."

