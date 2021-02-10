News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gower School pupils dress up as Captain Sir Tom Moore

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:12 PM February 10, 2021   
Thomas Edwards Farmer, age 6, who dressed up as Captain Sir Tom Moore

Thomas Edwards Farmer, age 6, who dressed up as Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Edwards Farmer family

Youngsters from the Gower School paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore at a dress-up day, when they were asked to create homemade costumes inspired by someone they admire.

Children from at the independent Montessori school in Cynthia Street, Barnsbury, were creative in their choices, and focused on teachers, scientists, doctors, entertainers and children’s book characters as their muses. 

But it was the sight of children paying tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, just one day after he died on February 2, that pulled everyone’s heart strings.

The World War Two veteran became a national hero by raising more than £32m for the NHS during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Anabelle Edwards Farmer, age eight, who dressed up as Captain Sir Tom along with her brother, said: “I chose Captain Sir Tom Moore because he’s inspiring and kind. 

"I especially liked his saying: ‘Tomorrow’s going to be a good day because if you are feeling low you know things will get better.'”

As only children of critical workers are physically attending the school, most children shared their costumes on Zoom, where they learned about each other’s heroes.

Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
