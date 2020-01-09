Grace Mick: Police appeal to find missing Islington woman who is six months pregnant

Police are appealing for help in finding a pregnant woman missing from her home in Islington.

Grace Mick, 36, was last spoken to at 12.50am on Tuesday. She is known to have links to Old Street and Edmonton.

She is six months pregnant and officers are said to be very concerned about her welfare.

Grace is 5ft and has shoulder length dark hair. She usually wears pink and black trainers, possibly Sketchers, with a black padded jacket.

Police are asking her to make contact. Anyone who sees her can contact the missing persons unit at Islington via 101 quoting CAD 6375 of January 6.