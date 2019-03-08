Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Green light for new Cycleway linking Finbsury Park and Highbury Fields

PUBLISHED: 17:04 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 23 October 2019

An artist's impression of the new look Cycleway. Picture: sscarano

An artist's impression of the new look Cycleway. Picture: sscarano

Archant

The council has given the green light to a new Cycleway between Finsbury Park and Highbury Fields.

The project, designed by Islington and funded by TfL, aims to make the route greener and more pleasant for cyclists and pedestrians. It was approved by the executive on Thursday.

Improvements include protected cycle tracks, new crossings, wider footways, safer junctions and more greenery and seating.

You may also want to watch:

It will also include the borough's first "continental style" junction at Benwell Road and Drayton Park - featuring protected lanes, zebra crossings at every junction, widened footways and tables to reduce vehicle speeds.

More than 80 per cent of people who responded to a consultation backed the scheme, which could be extended to Farringdon, Hackney and Haringey.

Transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "This high quality, new Cycleway rebalances our roads to create a much better, safer, quieter and more direct route."

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: "The route will enable many more people to walk and cycle as part of their everyday routine and unlock adjoining routes - making our streets safer, greener and less polluted."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

FOUND: Disabled pensioner reunited with dog ‘stolen’ from outside Whittington Hospital

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Youngsters armed with machetes stop Holloway Road traffic in suspected gang fight

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Disabled pensioner has dog stolen while visiting father at Whittington Hospital

Mask is missing. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

FOUND: Disabled pensioner reunited with dog ‘stolen’ from outside Whittington Hospital

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Youngsters armed with machetes stop Holloway Road traffic in suspected gang fight

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Disabled pensioner has dog stolen while visiting father at Whittington Hospital

Mask is missing. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Green light for new Cycleway linking Finbsury Park and Highbury Fields

An artist's impression of the new look Cycleway. Picture: sscarano

Halve private car ownership or risk missing 2030 carbon neutral target, Islington Council told

From left: Emily Thornberry, Richard Watts, Caroline Russell, Jeremy Corbyn and Claudia Webbe. Picture: Islington Green Party

Arsenal club-record signing Pepe improving according to Emery

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Emery claims Arsenal ‘deserved more’ despite disappointing display in Sheffield United defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Youngsters armed with machetes stop Holloway Road traffic in suspected gang fight

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists