Green light for new Cycleway linking Finbsury Park and Highbury Fields

An artist's impression of the new look Cycleway. Picture: sscarano Archant

The council has given the green light to a new Cycleway between Finsbury Park and Highbury Fields.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The project, designed by Islington and funded by TfL, aims to make the route greener and more pleasant for cyclists and pedestrians. It was approved by the executive on Thursday.

Improvements include protected cycle tracks, new crossings, wider footways, safer junctions and more greenery and seating.

You may also want to watch:

It will also include the borough's first "continental style" junction at Benwell Road and Drayton Park - featuring protected lanes, zebra crossings at every junction, widened footways and tables to reduce vehicle speeds.

More than 80 per cent of people who responded to a consultation backed the scheme, which could be extended to Farringdon, Hackney and Haringey.

Transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "This high quality, new Cycleway rebalances our roads to create a much better, safer, quieter and more direct route."

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: "The route will enable many more people to walk and cycle as part of their everyday routine and unlock adjoining routes - making our streets safer, greener and less polluted."