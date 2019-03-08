Search

Green roof planned for new Old Street Station entrance after giant staircase idea is panned

PUBLISHED: 12:09 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 03 September 2019

An artist's impression of the new designs for the Old Street Tube station entrance. Picture: TfL

An artist's impression of the new designs for the Old Street Tube station entrance. Picture: TfL

Archant

Fresh plans have been submitted for the new entrance to Old Street Tube station after the last idea was roundly panned.

Earlier this year TfL ditched its proposed giant staircase above the steps going down to the station after Hackney and Islington councils pointed out there was no management plan to deal with anti-social behaviour.

Police also feared it would lead to crowds congregating there at night, and said there was the potential for people to drop or throw stuff from the top, or jump off it.

TfL now admits the designs "were considered inappropriate for numerous reasons" and they have been "deleted" and switched for a glass structure with a green roof. The plans, which form part of a wider project to improve the heavily polluted and dangerous roundabout, will go before Islington's planning committee next week.

You may also want to watch:

The entrance would be supported by a central concrete frame and would face what is officially known as the Promenade of Light - a row of trees that line Old Street heading west.

"It is considered that the new design provides a more celebratory sense of arrival to and exit from Old Street," officers said in a report ahead of the meeting.

Another change is the addition of a second lift solely for services and goods, as initially it was planned to be shared with people needing step-free access.

Hackney Council also took issue with the fact the only entrance in, and exit to, Hackney was being removed. That's because the north-western arm of the roundabout, where Shoreditch Grind coffee kiosk stands, is being pedestrianised, and so will see the road widened from our lanes to six on the Hackney side.

TfL says the planning application only deals with the new entrances, and not the road layout, which is being done under its permitted development rights as the roads authority.

Separately, Islington Council is still working on the final design for its "iconic gateway" at Old Street. Last year it ran a competition asking for people's ideas.

