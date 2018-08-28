Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Greggs vegan sausage rolls sell out at Islington and Hackney branches on day of launch

PUBLISHED: 17:10 03 January 2019

Vegan sausage rolls: still in stock in Highbury (left) but long gone in Dalston (right). Pictures: Shivani Kochhar/Luke Costello

Vegan sausage rolls: still in stock in Highbury (left) but long gone in Dalston (right). Pictures: Shivani Kochhar/Luke Costello

Archant

Hungry Highbury shoppers have demolished dozens of Greggs’ first ever vegan sausage rolls within hours, with some queuing outside for 15 minutes just to get a taste.

“It’s been mad – people are buying five at a time and waiting for 15 minutes in the cold for them to cook,” said Leticia, who manages the branch in Highbury Park.

“We’ve sold 60 today and it’s only two o’clock. I never thought it would be that popular.”

Greggs’ vegan sausage roll was launched today at 950 of its 1,850 branches across the UK.

It is the chain’s first meat-free sausage product and coincides with “Veganuary” – a campaign run by the charity of the same name calling for people to give up animal products during (at least) the first month of the year.

It is made from 96 layers of pastry surrounding a Quorn filling.

Daniel White from the Holloway Road branch told the Gazette this afternoon: “We’ve sold 99 per cent of our stock. I’m not vegan or vegetarian but it’s pretty well flavoured. Customers are pretty desperate for it.”

Greggs has two branches in Seven Sisters Road. Ryan Spires, working at the branch near the Nags Head, said: “It’s really popular – more popular than I expected. We’ve nearly sold out of the first batch today.

“I was a vegetarian for five years and I’m really proud of it.”

At the other end of the road, towards Finsbury Park, staff member Red Abjar said the product had proven “very, very popular”.

It’s a similar story over the border in Hackney.

In Dalston’s Kingsland High Street, one of the borough’s two branches, the snacks had sold out by noon. Nilufer Pinar, who was looking after the branch in the afternoon, did not even get the chance to try one.

“I’m vegetarian so it will be perfect for me,” she said. “So many customers are asking for it – I’ll have to wait until tomorrow to try it.”

It was a similar story from Tracey David at the Mare Street branch.

“The customers were buying the vegan sausage rolls more than the normal sausage rolls,” she said.

“By 12 o’clock they were sold out but up until now [4.30pm] people are still asking about them.

“It smells really good – I’ve tried it myself and it’s really tasty.

“People have been asking for us to get more trays in.”

Taste test

The Gazette managed to get hold of the vegan sausage roll before it sold out at Greggs in Highbury. The 96 layers of pastry are certainly flaky and the “meat” inside is generally tasty, if slightly softer than a pork sausage roll. There is not much of a dominant flavour apart from a hint of onion and salt. Served slightly warm, it makes a comforting eat, every bit as satisfying as any sausage roll. In fact, we bet you couldn’t tell the difference.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Imam made OBE for bringing ‘wonderful Finsbury Park community together’ after terror attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Former homeless man becomes London’s happiest bus driver – and thanks Islington charity for helping turn his life around

Pat in his bus. Picture: Alex Grace

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

Gilad Atzmon was not allowed to play at the Islington Assembly Hall. Picture: Tali Atzmon

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey offered £30m five-year contract deal to sign for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Blackpool, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, possibility of signing Keylor Navas and more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Greggs vegan sausage rolls sell out at Islington and Hackney branches on day of launch

Vegan sausage rolls: still in stock in Highbury (left) but long gone in Dalston (right). Pictures: Shivani Kochhar/Luke Costello

Islington Council launches innovative Housing First trial to help vulnerable homeless people

Wayne, who was housed under the Fulfilling Lives project. Picture: Single Homeless Project

Juventus reveal interest in landing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists