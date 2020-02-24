Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Leyton have re-issued images of three people they wish to trace.

Police first released pictures in September, after Grineo Daka was shot dead at the Phoenix Snooker Club in Lea Bridge Road at about 3am on July 7.

Edison Brahimi, 29, of Camden Road was charged with Mr Daka's murder on December 6 and is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 26.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, who leads the investigation, said: "While this investigation has made significant progress and one person is awaiting trial for the murder, I am still keen to speak to the three people shown in these images.

"I believe they could hold significant information in relation to Grineo's murder.

"If you are one of the people in these images, or if you recognise them, please come forward and speak to my team.

"We understand that Grineo and two other men had gone to the snooker club. The victim was then involved in an altercation with another group and a number of shots were fired. A man has lost his life, while two others were injured. We need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in or near the Phoenix Club to pick up the phone and call police now. Anyone with information about this brutal crime can contact the incident room, where detectives are ready to support you and take your call."

A post-mortem examination took place at Walthamstow mortuary on July 9 and gave the cause of death as a single gunshot.

A second man Liridon Saliuka, 29, of no fixed abode, was charged on July 16 with murder, possession of a firearm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or via 101. You can also contact police via Twitter at @MetCC, please quote Cad 1438/07Jul.

If you do not wish to speak with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org.