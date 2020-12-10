Shop Local: Pop-up brings slow fashion to Islington
Sylvie Wilkinson
A fashion brand has set up a pop-up shop on Upper Street for the whole of December.
h.huna has collaborated with three other independent brands - Elain Bernstein, I’mdividual and Silke jewellery - to open the store.
Siobhan Shanley, creative director of h.huna, believes customers want to experience Covid-friendly physical retail this year.
She said: “It’s really important for us to meet our customers face to face and gain that valuable feedback. Pop-up shops have been one of the best ways of having those conversations.”
After recent news of large retail group Arcadia going into administration, which owned fashion brands including Topshop, Siobhan believes supporting local businesses is more important than ever: “It has always been a mission to move shoppers away from fast fashion on the high street and tap into the longevity and quality people deserve from garments.
“It is truly rewarding to see how much the shoppers do appreciate the good quality designs we create.”
