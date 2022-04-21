Cyclist hit by bus dies following Seven Sisters Road collision
- Credit: Met Police
A Stamford Hill cyclist has died after being hit by a bus on Seven Sisters Road.
Officers were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) after a collision involving a bus and cyclist was reported on April 16 at around 12.30am.
A cyclist, named as 50-year-old Abrajah Rafiq from Stamford Hill, was found seriously injured.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died today - Thursday, April 21.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Islington.
They are keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time, particularly those recording dash-cam footage.
The deceased's family have been informed and an investigation launched by the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0208 246 9820 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 162/16APR.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.