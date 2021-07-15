News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Reasons to be cheerful: Hackney and Islington among 'most satisfying places'

Logo Icon

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 4:49 PM July 15, 2021   
Ridley Road Market. Putting smiles on faces in Hackney?

Ridley Road Market. Putting smiles on faces in Hackney? - Credit: Archant

Feeling happy about living in Hackney or Islington? Odds are you are, as Hackney is one of the most satisfying places to live in Britain, according to a study, with Islington not far behind.
 
A nationwide survey by think tank Demos found that people living in Islington North, Islington South and Finsbury were the second and third most satisfied with their area. 
 
But they were all behind Hackney North and Stoke Newington, which was top with all seven of the leading constituencies in London. 
 
The survey measured people’s priorities for their local area and asked them to rate how well these were provided, on practical necessities like transport, housing, and shopping.
 
Residents in both Islington constituencies said that housing was the most important priority in their local area, consistent with most of Greater London. The second biggest priority for Londoners was ‘improving streets and communities’. 
 
Kitty Ussher, chief economic advisor for Demos and co-author of the report, said: “The index shows that some locations are better than others in meeting people’s routine needs and priorities.
 
“In particular it shows the importance of good quality shops and access to fresh air and nature in our daily lives.” 
 
More than 20,000 across Britain were surveyed by Demos, a cross-party think tank specialising in social policy. 
 
They found that more built-up constituencies ranked higher for satisfaction, with North East Cambridgeshire and Gravesham coming second-last and last respectively. 
 
For Britain as a whole, improving local shops was people’s top priority for regenerating their constituency. 
 
To find out the results from your constituency, visit https://places.demos.co.uk/

Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three friends spent nearly two hours tying St George flags onto each floor of Peregrine House in Hall Street, Finsbury

Football

Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The Healthy Streets coalition has created an interactive map of LTNs in London

Interactive map: See all the LTNs in Islington – and across London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Young woman holds a swab into her mouth and holding a medical tube for the coronavirus / covid19 ho

Coronavirus

Data shows how Covid-19 cases are surging in Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon