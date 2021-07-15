Published: 4:49 PM July 15, 2021

Feeling happy about living in Hackney or Islington? Odds are you are, as Hackney is one of the most satisfying places to live in Britain, according to a study, with Islington not far behind.



A nationwide survey by think tank Demos found that people living in Islington North, Islington South and Finsbury were the second and third most satisfied with their area.



But they were all behind Hackney North and Stoke Newington, which was top with all seven of the leading constituencies in London.



The survey measured people’s priorities for their local area and asked them to rate how well these were provided, on practical necessities like transport, housing, and shopping.



Residents in both Islington constituencies said that housing was the most important priority in their local area, consistent with most of Greater London. The second biggest priority for Londoners was ‘improving streets and communities’.



Kitty Ussher, chief economic advisor for Demos and co-author of the report, said: “The index shows that some locations are better than others in meeting people’s routine needs and priorities.



“In particular it shows the importance of good quality shops and access to fresh air and nature in our daily lives.”



More than 20,000 across Britain were surveyed by Demos, a cross-party think tank specialising in social policy.



They found that more built-up constituencies ranked higher for satisfaction, with North East Cambridgeshire and Gravesham coming second-last and last respectively.



For Britain as a whole, improving local shops was people’s top priority for regenerating their constituency.



To find out the results from your constituency, visit https://places.demos.co.uk/