People take part during a solidarity march in London for Ukraine, following the Russian invasion. - Credit: PA

New data has revealed how many visas have been approved for residents taking part in the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

This week’s provisional data, published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, is for a scheme that allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

Visas have been issued to local authorities based on the postcode of the sponsor’s address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor.

In Hackney, 53 visas have been issued so far. In Islington, 65 have been approved.

A Hackney Council spokesperson said: "Hackney has a proud history of providing a safe haven for refugees escaping conflict.

"We're working closely with health partners, local voluntary organisations and local sponsors to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in the borough."

Islington Council said: “Islington is proud to be a Borough of Sanctuary and a place of welcome for those fleeing violence and persecution.

“We have already welcomed seven Ukrainian families to the borough and look forward to welcoming more as 139 Islington households have applied to be sponsors under the Homes For Ukraine scheme.

“We have set up a dedicated team to welcome these refugees and help them to settle, providing essential guidance and support around education, property inspections, DBS checks and much more. We are also speaking to all prospective hosts to ensure they receive the full support of the council.”

On Friday, in a pre-recorded interview with the BBC, home secretary Priti Patel denied visa requirements and checks are slowing the process and causing delays, insisting the UK will “absolutely see changes in numbers” as work continues.

As of March 31, around 4,700 visas had been issued under the sponsorship scheme out of 32,200 applications submitted, according to Home Office figures.

Ms Patel said it is “always easy to blame someone else” but security checks “are not the problem” when it comes to the time it is taking for Ukrainian refugees to reach the UK.

She said she is "streamlining processes" for applying for visas.