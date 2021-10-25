Published: 11:48 AM October 25, 2021

There are plenty of spooky and not-so spooky goings on and events for all the family in Hackney and Islington this weekend. See our round up here.

Finsbury Park climate change event to mark COP26

A festival in Finsbury Park on Sunday marks the first day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The idea is to celebrate countries represented by participants in a carnival atmosphere, whilst also getting visitors to understand why one country they care about is not promising enough by COP to prevent the dangerous rises in temperatures we are heading for inexorably.

Visitors are encouraged to come along in national costumes, with flags and placards saying how the country is being affected by climate damage, what it could be promising and why it isn’t.

The event organised by the Haringey Climate Forum takes place from 1pm to 4pm near the South end near the Finsbury Park underground, Overground and bus station.

Calling all little monsters to get their dancing shoes on!

The Angel Central shopping centre is hosting a series of workshops plus a Monster Mash dance.

On Friday and Sunday Little Angel puppet theatre company will be at the centre hosting workshops where children can make Halloween crafts.

The sessions are tailored to suit different age groups, with Little Pumpkins for babies and toddlers at 10am, Creepy Crafters for children aged from 3-6 at 11.30am and Monster Makers for children aged 6-10 at 1.30pm.

Then on Saturday a fancy dress disco will be held in the centre's O2Academy2 space, when Boogie Monsters, a pop and rock band for kids, will be taking to the stage to entertain. The event is suitable for children aged from three to 10.

Centre manager Adam Cummins said: “It’s great to be organising events again and we are making sure that we manage numbers and have additional cleaning and safety processes in place to make these fun and free activities safe for our community to enjoy.

“Spaces for the crafts and the disco are strictly limited and we are expecting the disco in particular to be booked up quickly. So, please don’t delay in contacting me and the team."

Email adam@angelcentral.co.uk to book.

Join the Twisted Tea Party

A special Halloween event for families takes place at the new HQ of writing company Stockroom in Finsbury Park on Sunday.

Behind the door of an ordinary looking Victorian London terraced dwelling at 38 Mayton Street, magical mayhem and ghastly goings-on will be afoot in the 'Twisted Tea Party', as the building is transformed into all one could hope for from a haunted house.

A hair-raising escape-room experience will be provided for children of all ages, with games, sweets, live performance and an array of things that go bump in the night.

Twisted Tea Party has been created by Stockroom's staff of playwrights.

Brave ghosts, monsters and other magical creatures who succeed in solving the puzzles will save the day, and the witches will set their spirits free and reward them with treats.

Book a slot on Stockroom's website.

Raindance Film Festival

Raindance Film Festival, the UK's biggest indie film festival is back for its 29th edition.

About half the festival programme will premiere in east London at Genesis Cinema in Mile End and Curzon Hoxton in Pitfield Street.

Genesis will host the festival's closing gala, the UK Premiere of Brazilian feature Medusa, about toxic masculinity and right-wing politics.

“There’s nothing new about independent film, except that indie film is forever new,” said Raindance founder Elliot Grove.

“Independent filmmakers tell the most original and individual stories, using the medium of film to show every facet of the complex world we live in.

Now that cinemas have reopened, Raindance is ready to re-connect with the energy, vibrancy and insurgent spirit of indie film – and this year we have some exciting new partners to join us on our mission."

Watch Vanara: The Legend. The Musical

The Hackney Empire is hosting the world-premiere of the new musical Vanara until Saturday.

On another earth, in another time, where nature is revered and life is full of dangers, two tribes are locked in an age-old battle - one has the secret of fire, and the other one wants it.

Vanara tells an ancient story that mirrors today’s real world challenges of division, strife and a desire for power to divide us.

With a prevailing message of hope and call for unity, Vanara resonates with the chaos of today’s society and an earth ravaged by natural disasters.

Tickets cost from £11 to £43.50.