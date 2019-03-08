Search

Hammerton Brewery's fifth birthday: Barnsbury business invites community to boozy bonanza

PUBLISHED: 17:36 08 August 2019

Brewer Director Lee Hammerton at his brewery in Islington.

Brewer Director Lee Hammerton at his brewery in Islington.

Archant

Islington's Hammerton Brewery is inviting the community to celebrate its fifth birthday at a beer drinking bonanza on August 17.

Brewer Director Lee Hammerton at his brewery in Islington.Brewer Director Lee Hammerton at his brewery in Islington.

The businesses, in Barnsbury's Roman Way Industrial Estate, will mark five years of brewing with a hot dog eating challenge, live music and guided beer testing.

Staff will also offer tours of the brewery, beer testing and a charity raffle for Freightliners farm, in Paradise Park, which offers inner-city kids a farmyard experience.

Boss Lee Hammerton told the Gazette: "We just want to celebrate it being five years and say thank you to the community for supporting us, and raise as much money as possible for the local charity which is a great resource for young families and kids."

He promised there will be "lots of booze", plus new beers unveiled at the event.

The all-day party will also offer face painting, beer pong and street food.

